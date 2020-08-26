Judge rules in favor of Gadsden County mask mandate following lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge ruled in favor of Gadsden County’s mask mandate after a lawsuit was filed in an attempt to repeal the order, the county announced in a press release.

Plantiff Gerald Carroll filed the lawsuit on July 27, saying the county’s mask mandate violated his constitutional rights to privacy and due process.

The non-jury trial was held on August 21. State Representative Anthony Sabatini acted as Carroll’s attorney, while County Attorney Clayton Knowles represented the county.

The court ruled in favor of the county late Monday night, the release said.

“At the end of the day, Commissioners were asked to choose between sparing residents the minuscule inconvenience of wearing a mask and saving lives,” Second Judicial Circuit Judge David Frank said. “They chose saving lives. And they did so in conformity with the Florida Constitution.”

Judge Frank went on to say at least four other courts have rejected challenges to local Florida mask ordinances. The court even said at some point, Sabatini could be sanctioned for filing frivolous lawsuits.

The judge also pointed out that Gadsden County’s demographics make it more vulnerable to the devastation of COVID-19 than other areas.

“This includes: nearly a quarter of the residents in the state’s only majority-minority County have diabetes, heart disease and cancer plague the County, the County has a sprawling geography, and there is a lack of transportation and medical facilities,” Judge Frank said.

Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Dr. Anthony Viegbesie said he is pleased with the ruling.

“The mask mandate is for individuals’ social responsibilities to enhance public safety,” Viegbesie said. “I am very knowledgeable of the U.S. Constitution, and I know for a fact that the Constitution does not entitle individuals to infect others with a deadly virus.”

You can read the court’s final judgement here or below. Additionally, the county’s most recent resolution can be found at this link or below.

