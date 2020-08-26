Advertisement

Lay’s BBQ chips recalled over allergy concerns

Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.
Mislabeled bags of Lay's BBQ chips could contain milk products and sicken people with certain allergies.(Frito-Lay via CNN Newsource)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Frito-Lay is recalling barbecue flavored potato chips that may contain undeclared milk products.

The company says it happened when barbecue chip bags were accidentally filled with another flavor.

That flavor contains milk products, which could make people with certain allergies ill and in some cases, be life threatening.

The incorrect bags went out to more than 10 states.

The recall affects several sizes of barbecue chip bags, from one ounce to 15 and a half ounce bags.

No other flavors are affected.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Valdosta Board of Education votes to require face masks by all on school campuses

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to require face masks or coverings for all students, employees and visitors to all Valdosta City Schools campuses.

National Politics

Day 2 at GOP convention: a first lady, a pardon, Pompeo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Hurricane Laura is gaining strength

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hurricane Laura is growing into a monster of a storm and Texas' governor is warning it could strengthen into a dangerous category 4 storm before it strikes land.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention day 2 wrap

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Day two of the Republican National Convention features Melania Trump and Mike Pompeo

News

Superintendent: Colquitt Co. Schools follows Dept. of Health protocols after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A Colquitt County parent said she’s not happy with the protocols in place for COVID-19.

News

Man arrested on rape, child molestation charges in Thomas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WALB News 10
A man was arrested on two sexual offenses, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

News

Leon County School Board holds final meeting ahead of beginning of school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
In the last Leon County School Board meeting before the beginning of the school year, new guidance for teachers and an update on Chromebooks stole the show.

National Politics

Melania Trump to take center stage at RNC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
First Lady Melania Trump to take spotlight on second night of GOP convention