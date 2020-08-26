Leon County School Board holds final meeting ahead of beginning of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the last Leon County School Board meeting before the beginning of the school year, new guidance for teachers and an update on Chromebooks stole the show.

The beginning of the meeting ran quickly, no councils or discussions on executive orders were had, but instead, they jumped right into new guidance from the CDC, saying teachers who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 may return to work as long as they are asymptomatic.

After much debate, the board, wanting to review with the return to school task force, came to the decision that teachers have to wait 72 hours with a test result before returning to the classroom.

“It is a civic responsibility and ethical in the integrity of the persons who are in any way malign, that there is a reasonable expectation for those of us who work with one another,” said board member Darryl Jones.

Ahead of Monday’s first day, the district is split down the middle on students returning to the classroom versus learning virtually.

However, Superintendent Rocky Hanna says about 2,000 students still have not made a decision.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out,” Hanna said. “There’s a lot of things to consider and this is certainly one of them.”

Previously, there was a push for more students going virtual. But, Hanna has since changed his tune, as Chromebooks aren’t expected until early October.

“It was becoming a logistical nightmare just to try and figure things out to start on Monday morning if we didn’t put a pause at least for a week,” he said.

While a mix of desktops and laptops are being distributed, with a cushion of an extra 500 at the ready, board members understand they have to be flexible, as some parents may want to change their child’s form of learning.

“I think as long as we don’t make any promises and we say we are going to respect your decision to not come back to brick-and-mortar, but you need to understand that we are not making any promises about your devices or scheduled until the end of the first week of school,” said board member Rosanne Wood.

Starting Saturday, and for at least the next nine days, a help desk will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all technology concerns. That help desk number is 850-617-5944.

