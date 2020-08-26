Advertisement

Man arrested on rape, child molestation charges in Thomas County

James William Dalton
James William Dalton(WCTV)
By WALB News 10
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on two sexual offenses, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Dalton was arrested August 18 on rape and child molestation charges, the sheriff’s office reported.

The sheriff’s office said the case came about after a doctor’s office found the victim had physical injuries.

A forensic interview was done at the Treehouse and the victim disclosed acts that had been done, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Dalton was interviewed by investigators and did not admit to any wrongdoing.

Dalton was denied bond and will be held at the Thomas County Jail.

