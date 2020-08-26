Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Laura is approaching the Louisiana/Texas coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with 145 mph winds. It will move inland overnight through Thursday morning, with devastating storm surge and damaging winds, plus flooding rains.

It will quickly move northward to Arkansas by Thursday evening and weaken.

Locally, it was a hot and humid day, in the low-to-mid-90s, but with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up. A couple are possible into the evening, but then we’ll be partly cloudy and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday will see a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but then a very summer-y forecast Friday through the weekend, with good chances of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon.

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 25.

Weather

PHOTOS: Valdosta firefighters clear roads after storms cause trees to fall

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Lowndes County officials say trees were down in six different locations as a result of Monday’s storms.

Latest News

Weather

Lowndes County and Valdosta storm damage 8/24/20

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Valdosta Fire Department shared these photos after storms rolled through the area Monday night.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Tuesday.

Weather

HURRICANE LAURA: WINDS: 75 mph | PRESSURE: 991 mb | MOVING: WNW at 17 mph

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
The latest stats from the National Hurricane Center on T.S. Laura

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:58 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 24.

News

Rainfall from Marco breaks record in Apalachicola

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Heavy rainfall swept across the Big Bend Sunday as plumes of moisture from Marco moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.