Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Laura is approaching the Louisiana/Texas coast as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with 145 mph winds. It will move inland overnight through Thursday morning, with devastating storm surge and damaging winds, plus flooding rains.

It will quickly move northward to Arkansas by Thursday evening and weaken.

Locally, it was a hot and humid day, in the low-to-mid-90s, but with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up. A couple are possible into the evening, but then we’ll be partly cloudy and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday will see a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, but then a very summer-y forecast Friday through the weekend, with good chances of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening, showers and thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.