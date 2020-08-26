Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

News

New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

News

FSU students react to large parties off campus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
As universities across the country run into issues of students partying, Florida State University is facing one of its own.

Latest News

News

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

News

State legal fees pile up to defend felons voting law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dara Karn
The state’s legal fees started piling up shortly after DeSantis signed the measure (SB 7066) requiring felons to pay court-ordered fines, fees, costs and restitution associated with their convictions to be eligible to vote.

News

New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

News

Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture hoping to inspire community with Inspiration Station

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an Inspiration Station.

FHSAA

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.