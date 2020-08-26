New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

On Wednesday, the Leon County School District held a ribbon-cutting for the high school’s newly renovated building of classrooms.

School district officials say the project will help provide students in the southside Tallahassee communities with the same resources, and same quality facilities as any other school in the district.

Rickards High School was built more than 50 years ago. District officials say it was built quickly and was not up to the same standards as other buildings.

That’s why, three years ago, it pledged to make a change.

New technology, smart boards, new furniture and spacious classrooms are all apart of the $60 million project.

School officials say a lack of resources, like access to internet, is a challenge in this part of the community, and these renovations will help bridge that gap.

"We have about 500 or something kids returning, the rest will be in the digital academy," said Principal Douglas Cook. "I think the Superintendent's vision and the school board's vision leading in these tough times, our students will be prepared. They will have the necessary items to be successful in school."

One of the biggest differences the renovations are making is for the Exceptional Student Education program.

Flora Davis, an ESE teacher at Rickards, says, the space will be used to help teach students necessary life skills, which was a challenge in the old building.

"Most of them at home had up to date equipment, and we're trying to teach them on old equipment. They weren't being able to transfer those skills from school to home," Davis said. "There's so many more things that we have always wanted to do and didn't have the capabilities because we didn't have the resources. We have a bathroom, we have a beautiful kitchen that's equipped with everything we have ever needed."

Principal Cook says the new rooms were a long time coming, and it will set students up for success, even though the challenges of a pandemic.

“When I got here, coming Montford Middle School, it was...wow. It was an eye opening experience,” Cook said. “These students have come to our school for years. Now to see them gleam in their eyes when they come through the facilities, it’s new furniture, the building smells new.”

Two more ribbon cuttings are coming up for Rickards High School. The district is working on completing the soon-to-be-named Maggie Louis Butler Science Building, as well as a courtyard to give students outdoor space in the middle of campus.

That is expected to be completed at the end of next year.

