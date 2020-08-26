Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

Propst does not think his team is playing at a championship level. However, the team’s play has less to do with the players and more to do with the number of practices the team has had to prepare for the season.

He estimates that in, a normal year, the team would have 80 to 85 practices. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, he says they will be at about 40 to 45 before the first game. Propst does not want to put a team on the field that is not operating at the level he is accustomed to.

”We are only going to be at about the halfway mark or practices going into the first ball game,” Propst said. “I watched a game in Alabama last week, there were a lot of mistakes. It was very sloppy. When you shut down and you lose 40 practices over a period from mid-April when we started to having a football on the field on June 22. We didn’t have the full team until July 27. You’re going to miss on a lot of things.”

Valdosta opens the season against Warner Robins on September 4.

