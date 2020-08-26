Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Steve DeVoursney says two coaches and three players tested positive for coronavirus.

DeVoursney tells WCTV their season opener, set for next Friday against Fitzgerald, is still scheduled to be played and that they will have 20% fan capacity at West Thomas Stadium.

Tuesday night, WCTV confirmed the Syrupmaker softball program also had at least one positive COVID-19 test, and the team has been in quarantine since last Wednesday.

