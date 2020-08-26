Advertisement

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Cairo High School rips through the banner ahead of a 2019 playoff game.
Cairo High School rips through the banner ahead of a 2019 playoff game.(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Steve DeVoursney says two coaches and three players tested positive for coronavirus.

DeVoursney tells WCTV their season opener, set for next Friday against Fitzgerald, is still scheduled to be played and that they will have 20% fan capacity at West Thomas Stadium.

Tuesday night, WCTV confirmed the Syrupmaker softball program also had at least one positive COVID-19 test, and the team has been in quarantine since last Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.

Sports

Seminoles, Norvell continuing to work to make high school football community closer

Updated: 7 hours ago
Making connections in the age of coronavirus is not always easy, but the Florida State football program is doing their best to meet the rest of the Sunshine State.

Sports

Fast start for Vikettes thanks to underclassmen pushing upperclassmen in practice

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Lowndes Vikettes softball team is off to an impressive 5-1 start.

Sports

Bulldogs hoping they’ve found answer in replacing all-state kicker

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Thomasville Bulldogs have to replace arguably the best kicker in the school’s history.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminoles, Norvell continuing to work to make high school football community closer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Making connections in the age of coronavirus is not always easy, but the Florida State football program is doing their best to meet the rest of the Sunshine State.

GHSA

Fast start for Vikettes thanks to underclassmen pushing upperclassmen in practice

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Lowndes Vikettes softball team is off to an impressive 5-1 start.

GHSA

Bulldogs hoping they’ve found answer in replacing all-state kicker

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Thomasville Bulldogs have to replace arguably the best kicker in the school’s history.

Sports

Leon County athletics to cut school budgets 50%, football schedule model finalized

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
The Leon County athletic department will cut funds to school athletic departments by 50% this year

Sports

Brooks County volleyball hopes tough non-area schedule pays off

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
The Brooks County volleyball team is off to an 0-4 start, but spirits are high in Trojan Country.

Sports

Florida State volleyball preparing for fall season admist uncertainty

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
Florida State volleyball is back on the court as the uncertainty around the 2020 season continues.