Superintendent: Colquitt Co. Schools follows Dept. of Health protocols after positive COVID-19 case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt County parent said she’s not happy with the protocols in place for COVID-19. The school system’s superintendent said they’re following the guidelines from the Department of Public Health.

Kayla Franklin said her son is one of the students who had to quarantine after a classmate tested positive, but she believes more students should’ve been sent home.

Superintendent Doug Howell said they work closely with the Department of Public Health for their guidelines and protocols.

“My thing is the whole class should’ve gotten quarantined, because they go to recess and they go to P.E.,” said Franklin.

Franklin said her son’s class is made up of more than 20 students, but around five or six students had to quarantine after a classmate tested positive for COVID-19.

She feels there’s no sure way to tell who a child has been in contact with at recess, P.E. or in the hallway.

“If somebody finds out, like another student who wasn’t in my kid’s class, and that kid tested positive and they don’t know if that kid played with them at recess or P.E., it would be bad for the school,” said Franklin.

Howell said if any student feels they may have been exposed or tests positive for the virus, the Department of Public Health and school nurse coordinator work together.

“They do a lengthy investigation, so to speak. We work together with them to make sure that when we have a COVID case, the person stays out the appropriate number of days, and when someone has a close contact, when they’re directly exposed, then they stay out the appropriate number of days,” said Howell.

According to the school's reopening plan, a person who is asymptomatic, but has had close contact with a person with COVID-19 and hasn't worn a mask or stayed further than 6 feet away, must quarantine for 14 days.

Franklin said she spoke to the school about her concerns and is waiting to hear back from the health department as well.

