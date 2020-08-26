Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture hoping to inspire community with Inspiration Station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an Inspiration Station.

The station has been around for about two years but, in times of COVID-19, the organization wants to inspire people to continue being creative.

Here’s how it works: People can leave art supplies, books, and other creative items inside the Inspiration Station mailbox, and people can take out any item of their choosing.

The communications director of COCA says they hope the station will give people something to connect with during the pandemic.

“We need something to express ourselves. We need to find a way to connect with our feelings. I think it’s incredibly important and certainly, if you turn to music or you turn to art or you turn to theater, music and arts are kind of what keeps us human and keep us connected to one another,” said Erica Thaler.

The mailbox is located right in front of the COCA building on 816 S. MLK Blvd.

