Advertisement

Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture hoping to inspire community with Inspiration Station

The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an Inspiration Station.
The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an Inspiration Station.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an Inspiration Station.

The station has been around for about two years but, in times of COVID-19, the organization wants to inspire people to continue being creative.

Here’s how it works: People can leave art supplies, books, and other creative items inside the Inspiration Station mailbox, and people can take out any item of their choosing.

The communications director of COCA says they hope the station will give people something to connect with during the pandemic.

“We need something to express ourselves. We need to find a way to connect with our feelings. I think it’s incredibly important and certainly, if you turn to music or you turn to art or you turn to theater, music and arts are kind of what keeps us human and keep us connected to one another,” said Erica Thaler.

The mailbox is located right in front of the COCA building on 816 S. MLK Blvd.

For more information on the inspiration station and any events, you can visit the COCA website by The Tallahassee Council on Arts and Culture, or COCA, is inspiring the community with an inspiration station.

The station has been around for about 2 years but in times of COVID, the organization wants to inspire people to continue being creative.

Here’s how it works: people can leave art supplies, books, and other creative items inside “Inspiration Station” mailbox, and people can take out any item of their choosing.

The communications director of COCA says they hope the station will give people something to connect with during the pandemic.

“We need something to express ourselves. We need to find a ways to connect with our feelings. I think it’s incredibly important and certainly if you turn to music or you turn to art or you turn to theater, music and arts are kind of what keeps us human and keep us connected to one another,” said Erica Thaler, the communications and marketing director of COCA.

The mailbox is located right in front of the COCA building on 816 S. MLK Blvd.

For more information on the inspiration station and any events you can visit the COCA website by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

News

New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

News

FSU students react to large parties off campus

Updated: 50 minutes ago
As universities across the country run into issues of students partying, Florida State University is facing one of its own.

News

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

News

State legal fees pile up to defend felons voting law

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dara Karn
The state’s legal fees started piling up shortly after DeSantis signed the measure (SB 7066) requiring felons to pay court-ordered fines, fees, costs and restitution associated with their convictions to be eligible to vote.

Latest News

News

New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

FHSAA

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

News

‘Not worth it right now’: FSU students react to large parties off campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
As universities across the country run into issues of students partying, Florida State University is facing one of its own.

News

Meadows “not optimistic” about deal on coronavirus bill before end of September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Quinn
Lawmakers from both chambers of Congress are currently in their home districts and are not set to return to Washington until after Labor Day.

News

City of Tallahassee launches program to help residents with home repairs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Elderly, disabled and low-income applicants will be prioritized for this program, according to the release.