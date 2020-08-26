‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

When the MEAC announced plans to play a spring schedule, the decision opened the possibility of a spring homecoming.

FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha and Rattlers head football coach Willie Simmons say they’re on board with the idea.

“Definitely a possibility, I wouldn’t rule it out,” Gosha said. “Everything is on the table. I can’t say with great assurances that we’re going to have a spring homecoming. I think we are going to plan for it. We’ll see kind of where things shake out and if things align.”

“Any time you can have a homecoming and bring Rattlers back to the Highest of the Seven Hills, that’s something to strive for,” Simmons added. “The prospects of having a homecoming, even if it’s a spring homecoming, is something every Rattler will be excited about.”

The MEAC has yet to release a spring schedule.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.