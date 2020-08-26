Advertisement

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

When the MEAC announced plans to play a spring schedule, the decision opened the possibility of a spring homecoming.

FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha and Rattlers head football coach Willie Simmons say they’re on board with the idea.

“Definitely a possibility, I wouldn’t rule it out,” Gosha said. “Everything is on the table. I can’t say with great assurances that we’re going to have a spring homecoming. I think we are going to plan for it. We’ll see kind of where things shake out and if things align.”

“Any time you can have a homecoming and bring Rattlers back to the Highest of the Seven Hills, that’s something to strive for,” Simmons added. “The prospects of having a homecoming, even if it’s a spring homecoming, is something every Rattler will be excited about.”

The MEAC has yet to release a spring schedule.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.

Latest News

Sports

With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

Sports

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s one of the greatest rivalries in all of Georgia, if not in the country: Valdosta and Lowndes.

Sports

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

Sports

Seminoles, Norvell continuing to work to make high school football community closer

Updated: 8 hours ago
Making connections in the age of coronavirus is not always easy, but the Florida State football program is doing their best to meet the rest of the Sunshine State.

Sports

Fast start for Vikettes thanks to underclassmen pushing upperclassmen in practice

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Lowndes Vikettes softball team is off to an impressive 5-1 start.

Sports

Bulldogs hoping they’ve found answer in replacing all-state kicker

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Thomasville Bulldogs have to replace arguably the best kicker in the school’s history.