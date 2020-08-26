Advertisement

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

“This is a big class for us,” Roberts, Aucilla’s head football coach, said. “Off the top of my head, we have roughly nine seniors. They are battle-tested, anytime you have a good season like we had last year at a small school, your senior class has a lot to do with it.”

A 2019 season that brought a 9-1 record. But, even if the results are similar, the buildup certainly won’t be, as the usual marathon of fall camp becomes a sprint.

“We’ve got the green light, so let’s make the best of it. Our prep time isn’t what it was supposed to be, so we’re looking at two weeks and then playing a game, but we’ve been working hard in the summer and conditioning, so we’re looking for that to pay off,” said Roberts. “But it’s definitely a quick turn around.”

“We need to condition. We don’t have so many guys, so every practice is important to us and we need to get into football shape,” senior Will Sullivan said.

But, despite the changes, there’s joy in just having a season at all. A reward for never giving up and never giving in.

When talking of his seniors, Roberts says it’s a class that has put everything it has into the program.

“Just being able to see them have that senior year when it was in question, and I told them whatever we’re allowed to do, we’re gonna do to the fullest extent and make sure you have a good senior football experience,” Roberts said.

“It means a lot. I’ve been playing varsity since ninth grade, so I’ve really grown up with these guys and it means a lot to be able to play one last time with them,” Sullivan added.

The Warriors are slated to open their season next Friday against Zarephath Academy.

