Valdosta Board of Education votes to require face masks by all on school campuses
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to require face masks or coverings for all students, employees and visitors to all Valdosta City Schools campuses.
The board added that face coverings will be required at sporting events as well.
Previously, face masks were not required for students or teachers.
The school board says there will be consequences for non-compliance, including a meeting with a student’s parents and in-school suspension.
