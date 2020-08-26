Valdosta Board of Education votes to require face masks by all on school campuses

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to require face masks or coverings for all students, employees and visitors to all Valdosta City Schools campuses.

The board added that face coverings will be required at sporting events as well.

The Valdosta Board of Education voted during the 8/25 work session to require face coverings for students. Additionally, all spectators at sporting events will be required to wear face coverings. Please see the amendment to the current student dress code regarding the amendment. pic.twitter.com/GtTsekObC2 — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) August 26, 2020

Face Coverings



CDC recommends that people wear face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live within the same household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) August 26, 2020

Therefore, in accordance with the CDC recommendation, face coverings, (i.e. masks, shields, gaiters, etc.), that cover the nose and mouth will be required to be worn by all students, employees, and visitors on all Valdosta City Schools campuses. — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) August 26, 2020

Previously, face masks were not required for students or teachers.

The school board says there will be consequences for non-compliance, including a meeting with a student’s parents and in-school suspension.

1st Offense: The principal/designee will review the policy w/parent or student to make sure that they understand the expectations & give the option of bringing the student a mask. (Principal/designee will have the option of giving student a mask if they forget to wear a mask.) — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) August 26, 2020

3rd Offense: The principal or designee will inform the parent that the student will be assigned to ISS until a mask is brought to school. — Go Cats! (@GoValdostaCats) August 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.