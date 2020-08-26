Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s one of the greatest rivalries in all of Georgia, if not in the country: Valdosta and Lowndes.

Normally, the attention is paid to Winnersville on the gridiron. But, on Tuesday, the two met on the volleyball court.

The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

Watch highlights from Tuesday’s match in the video player above.

