Advertisement

‘Baby Lives Matter’ mural painted at Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte

Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.
Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.(Source: Sky 3/WBTV)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Someone painted a “Baby Lives Matter” mural at a Planned Parenthood location in Charlotte.

WBTV’s Sky 3 helicopter saw the mural from above and reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find out what happened.

CMPD said it got a call on Wednesday about vandalism to the road on South Torrence Street.

The incident is being investigated and the Charlotte Department of Transportation has been notified, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ex-UAW president charged with corruption in federal probe

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.

National

Laura blasts Gulf Coast: 2nd death reported; Chlorine leak at chemical plant

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

Rattlers

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

National

Pelosi on stimulus package: 'We are not budging'

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Pelosi digs in ahead of coronavirus stimulus bill talks.

National

Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The fires, which started as clusters of lightning-sparked blazes last week, slowed down at lower altitudes as a morning marine layer brought cooler temperatures and higher humidity.

Latest News

National

Googling anxiety has peaked during pandemic

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
There's no question the pandemic has been hard on us all, but a new study shows a significant spike in recent internet searches for "panic attacks" and "anxiety."

National Politics

Walmart may join Microsoft in bid for video app TikTok

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said Thursday it may join Microsoft to buy the U.S. business of TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned video app that has come under fire from the Trump administration.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian authorities said Thursday they have found no indication so far that opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s coma, which his allies and German doctors treating him believe may have been brought about by poisoning, was caused by a criminal act.

National

Pelosi, Meadows to talk virus aid, but outlook dim for deal

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Their expected call Thursday afternoon would be the first attempt to kick-start talks since negotiations fell apart earlier this month.

News

Two killed, one injured in house fire on St. George Island

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A third person was hurt in the fire, and they were flown to the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, the press release said.