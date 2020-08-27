Bainbridge softball receives unexpected break during season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats softball team is off to an 0-2 start, but they have not played a game since August 13.

The Bearcats were originally scheduled to open region play on August 18 at Dougherty High School, but Dougherty County suspended fall sports until at least October 1 on August 11.

They were then supposed to play Cairo on Tuesday, but, following a positive COVID-19 case, the Syrupmakers team is under quarantine.

With this extra time off, the Bearcats are getting back to the basics.

“I tell them all the time, I would rather have 15 average players than nine Division I athletes,” Bryant said. “Give me those average players that play together. That’s what wins championships. Play for each other and don’t be an individual.”

Bainbridge’s next game is scheduled for September 8, against Lowndes. Region play opens against Thomas County Central on Sept. 10.

