Advertisement

Bainbridge softball receives unexpected break during season

(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats softball team is off to an 0-2 start, but they have not played a game since August 13.

The Bearcats were originally scheduled to open region play on August 18 at Dougherty High School, but Dougherty County suspended fall sports until at least October 1 on August 11.

They were then supposed to play Cairo on Tuesday, but, following a positive COVID-19 case, the Syrupmakers team is under quarantine.

With this extra time off, the Bearcats are getting back to the basics.

“I tell them all the time, I would rather have 15 average players than nine Division I athletes,” Bryant said. “Give me those average players that play together. That’s what wins championships. Play for each other and don’t be an individual.”

Bainbridge’s next game is scheduled for September 8, against Lowndes. Region play opens against Thomas County Central on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central football ready to execute up-tempo offense

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central opens the season against cross-town rivals Thomasville on Sept. 11.

Sports

Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

FHSAA

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

FHSAA

Florida High AD resigns, takes new position at school

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Tyrone McGriff announced Wednesday he is resigning as AD and will be FSUS’ new Director of Programs and Community Development.

Latest News

Rattlers

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.

Sports

With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.