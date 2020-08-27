Advertisement

Better rain chances coming this weekend

This map shows increased moisture in the viewing area this weekend along with a trough to the north. These two variables will increase rain chances starting Friday.
This map shows increased moisture in the viewing area this weekend along with a trough to the north. These two variables will increase rain chances starting Friday.(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Laura moves farther inland and the wind speed drops, some of the remnants could play a partial role in the forecast for the weekend with higher rain chances.

A ridge of high pressure close to the surface and aloft was located to the east in the Atlantic. This ridge has been a steering mechanism for Laura over the last few days as well as a “cap” for higher rain chances in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Laura is expected to become a tropical depression Friday morning and move into the mid-to-upper-level westerlies. With a transition to a tropical cyclone to an extratropical cyclone, a trough of low pressure aloft will develop by Friday night and push through the southeast.

The trough will provide a lifting mechanism to help provide a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

With the deepening trough, upper-level winds will be out of the southwest, pumping in more moisture starting Friday afternoon. Winds at the surface will also be more out of the southwest as high pressure moves a little southward. The lift and increased moisture will bring higher rain chances starting Friday afternoon and last through the middle of next week.

Rain chances will be at 60% Friday and 70% for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. Umbrellas will be needed this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

Forecast

Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Tuesday, August 25.

Weather

PHOTOS: Valdosta firefighters clear roads after storms cause trees to fall

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Lowndes County officials say trees were down in six different locations as a result of Monday’s storms.

Weather

Lowndes County and Valdosta storm damage 8/24/20

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Valdosta Fire Department shared these photos after storms rolled through the area Monday night.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Tuesday.

Weather

HURRICANE LAURA: WINDS: 75 mph | PRESSURE: 991 mb | MOVING: WNW at 17 mph

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
The latest stats from the National Hurricane Center on T.S. Laura