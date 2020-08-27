Better rain chances coming this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Tropical Storm Laura moves farther inland and the wind speed drops, some of the remnants could play a partial role in the forecast for the weekend with higher rain chances.

A ridge of high pressure close to the surface and aloft was located to the east in the Atlantic. This ridge has been a steering mechanism for Laura over the last few days as well as a “cap” for higher rain chances in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Laura is expected to become a tropical depression Friday morning and move into the mid-to-upper-level westerlies. With a transition to a tropical cyclone to an extratropical cyclone, a trough of low pressure aloft will develop by Friday night and push through the southeast.

The trough will provide a lifting mechanism to help provide a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.

With the deepening trough, upper-level winds will be out of the southwest, pumping in more moisture starting Friday afternoon. Winds at the surface will also be more out of the southwest as high pressure moves a little southward. The lift and increased moisture will bring higher rain chances starting Friday afternoon and last through the middle of next week.

Rain chances will be at 60% Friday and 70% for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-80s to near 90. Umbrellas will be needed this weekend.

