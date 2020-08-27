Advertisement

City electric crews providing mutual aid to Lafayette, Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

City of Tallahassee electric and utility crews are assisting Lafayette, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura.
City of Tallahassee electric and utility crews are assisting Lafayette, Louisiana, after Hurricane Laura.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee electric and utility crews have been in Lafayette, Louisiana, since Monday.

The 25-person crew drove seven hours to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Marco and are now providing mutual aid to restore power after Hurricane Laura.

The Lafayette area is about 75 miles from Lake Charles, where many scenes of devastation emerged after Hurricane Laura. It’s also about 40 miles from the coast. City crews say they didn’t see catastrophic damage, but they certainly felt the storm Wednesday night.

“Lafayette’s a lot like Tallahassee; they do have a lot of tree canopy, which makes the restoration a little bit longer,” explained Heath Gebhart, the Supervisor of Electric Power Delivery for the City of Tallahassee.

Before leaving early Monday morning, City crews discussed what lay ahead.

“We’ve got a pretty good relationship with them, they’re always willing to lend a hand and come over here; they’re usually one of the first ones to call and ask if we need help,” said Gebhart.

Gebhart says crews could not start work on power restoration until late Thursday morning because winds were still too high to use bucket trucks.

“They do have 9,000 customers out; they have eight transmission lines out,” said Gebhart.

Gebhart says the crews hunkered down in a Lafayette hotel Wednesday night while the storm raged for about six hours.

“There was a lot, a lot of winds. There was, we got about six-and-a-half, seven inches of rain over here. I would say the wind speeds reached the high 60s,” said Gebhart.

This 2020 trip marks the fifth time Tallahassee crews have gone to Lafayette since 2005; Gebhart says residents were friendly and thankful.

“A couple of them have already noticed and recognized that this isn’t our first trip here, and they do appreciate us coming,” he said.

Gebhart said he’s not sure exactly how long City crews will remain in Louisiana, as they assist with outlying counties further west.

