Dangerous rip currents expected as Hurricane Laura spins through the Gulf

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Even if you’re at the beach and things look sunny and calm, there are hidden dangers beneath the surface. Currents, churning just offshore, can cast even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

A hurricane like Laura, on the other side of the Gulf, can lead to perilous conditions along the forgotten coast.

Sunny skies, glinting off blue water, is tempting for excited beachgoers looking for a quick dip in the gulf.

But the red and yellow flags stationed around the shore, hint at hazardous conditions. So far, two people have died from rip currents on St. George Island in 2020, more people than any other beach in Florida this year.

Even though Hurricane Laura is on the opposite side of the Gulf of Mexico, the tropical cyclone can still cause rip currents along north Florida.

“Even as Laura has moved farther west, away from our region. We’re still getting the wave energy that’s generated by those winds to spread out across the gulf, kind of like ripples across a pond if you were to toss a rock,” Kelly Godsey, the senior surface hydrologist and meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee, explained.

Rip currents occur when whirlpools form as waves get caught between a sandbar and the beach. When two of the whirlpools form right next to each other, it breaks in the sandbar, rip currents form in the space between them where both spin in opposite directions.

Swimmers caught in the current will quickly be swept out to sea. In order to escape, you can't panic or attempt to swim straight back to shore. Instead, swim parallel to the beach, until you escape the strongest pull, then slowly swim back to shore at an angle.

But, the better solution, is to heed the warnings, and not go in at all.

Rip currents are expected to continue for the next several days as Hurricane Laura spins through the gulf.

