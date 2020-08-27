Face masks worn in public now required by law in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Wearing a face covering or mask in the City of Valdosta is now required by law.

It was a close count, but the safety measure was mandated by a 4-3 vote during a special-called City Council meeting Wednesday night.

This comes after Mayor Scott James Matheson kick-started a city-wide campaign encouraging all citizens to wear a mask.

“God love the citizens of Lowndes County and Valdosta for falling in and caring about their fellow citizens,” he said.

Mayor Matheson was not totally on board with officially mandating the practice, though, and expressed concern to WCTV Wednesday over enforcing it.

“I just don’t want backlash,” he said. “When someone’s told to do something, sometimes there’s a negative response.”

According to the Order, law enforcement will warn first-time violators about the health risks involved with not wearing facial protection and offer a free mask to anyone who can’t afford one.

Those remaining non-compliant after thereafter will be penalized up to $50.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Valdosta resident Dot Chambers said.

Chambers is now retired but spent more than three decades as a healthcare worker. She was one hoping for an outcome in favor.

“I have seen too many patients, and this is the best way to protect us and other people,” she said.

But for recent high school graduate, Austin Goolsby, signing the practice into law didn’t seem necessary.

“I think it should be optional,” he said. “Like heavy crowds, definitely. But use common sense, seriously.”

According to the Order, facial coverings will be required to wear in public settings and inside government buildings but will not be required if:

You are eating or drinking

You are alone in an enclosed space, in a personal vehicle or with other household members

You have difficulty putting it on or taking it off without assistance

You have a religious objection

You have a medical reason for not wearing it

A child is under the age of 10

Furthermore, face coverings will not be enforced at any polling places or on any residential property, unless owners consent to enforcement.

Private businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations and organizations are also exempt from the mandate. But any entity not participating must display a sign at all public entrances stating, “This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property'.”

Following months of opposing local mask mandates, Governor Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order on August 15 allowing for this Local Option Face Covering Requirement.

The city was able to adopt the ordinance after meeting a calculated threshold requirement, which is derived from the county’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days. The amount must be equal to or greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

According to the Council, that number is one percent of the Lowndes County population and estimated to be 117.

The county reported 262 on Wednesday, but any day it’s reported lower than the threshold of 117, the city is no longer allowed to enforce the mandate.

Seeing both the positive and negative implications of this new ordinance, Valdosta resident Lawrence Wiggins said he was torn when it came down to the official vote.

But one thing he was sure about is his appreciation for the “old normal”.

“I’d really hate for this to be the new reality for people,” he said. “I mean, there’s some people out there with some beautiful smiles that the world just needs to see because a smile can really change or brighten somebody’s day unexpectedly.”

Valdosta’s mask mandate became effective immediately and will expire on August 31 if council members choose not to extend it further.

