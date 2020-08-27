Family members, friends and loved ones remember Oluwatoyin Salau on her 20th birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Oluwatoyin Salau’s disappearance and death this June rocked Tallahassee and the nation.

On Thursday, her loved ones are remembering her and celebrating her life on what would have been her 20th birthday.

Salau was known as a vocal and rising young activist on the front lines of the Black Lives Matter movement in Tallahassee.

Protest organizers with The Movement 850, who marched with Salau, are also remembering her for her radiant personality and passion for helping others.

They tell WCTV they still plan on continuing Salau’s legacy.

“She wanted to see black liberation here in Tallahassee and in America, understanding that context with what’s currently going on with protests happening around the world. It’s important for us to continue the momentum and her legacy in that way,” said Nastassia Janvier with The Movement 850.

Janiver adds it’s important for the community to remember Salau not just for her death but her life, and how hard she fought for justice and equality.

Salau’s alleged killer is still detained at the Leon County Jail.

