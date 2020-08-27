Advertisement

FDOC employee arrested for sexual misconduct

(WCTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -A Florida Department of Corrections employee was arrested for sexual misconduct.

According to a probable cause affidavit, April Sessions was assigned to the Suwannee Correctional Institution Main Unit food service when the incident occurred. The inspector says that a surveillance camera shows Sessions working in the dry storage area on Aug. 25.

Sessions was seen moving objects into a corner off camera, return into the storage minutes later and then proceed to the same corner off camera. Upon returning to the corner, she looks around and shuts the doors to the dry storage area, returning to the corner, off camera.

After 12 minutes, she emerges back in view appearing sweaty and adjusting her clothing.

An officer appeared in the food service area a few minutes later and Sessions quickly resumed her work.

For the full affidavit click HERE.

