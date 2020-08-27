Advertisement

Florida State’s Pak garners amateur invitation to U.S. Open

FSU golfer John Pak will make his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the U.S. Open.
FSU golfer John Pak will make his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the U.S. Open.(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the course, they don’t come more cool, calm and collected than John Pak.

But, on one of the biggest days of his career, the scene couldn’t have been more opposite.

“I woke up pretty early and went for a run with my brother and I came back and my parents were banging on the window like, ’You got in!’ this and that and they were screaming and that was kinda how I found out,” Pak said.

The number one collegiate golfer in the world, according to the PGA Tour, will be in the field as an amateur when the U.S. Open takes Winged Foot Golf Club in New York next month.

A native of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Pak is thrilled his first Open will take place in his own back yard.

“I played it about seven years ago,” Pak recalled. “I don’t remember it being extremely tough, but you look at some of the previous scores in the U.S. Open or PGA they’ve had and it was playing a lot harder there than a little junior tournament when I was 15-years-old. So, I’m really looking forward to it, so close to home, so I kinda feel like I’ve got a little home tournament.”

It’s a dream come true for Pak who, like many golfers, has dreamed of the day he’d play in a Tour event.

But, unlike many golfers, it’s an event few could imagine.

“It means the world to me. I’ve always been trying to get that first start on any PGA Tour event. I’ve been trying my whole life and, for my first PGA Tour start to be the U.S. Open, it’s something you really don’t think will ever happen,” he said.

A stranger than fiction truth that still feels like a fairy tale.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

GHSA

Bainbridge softball gets unexpected break ahead of region play beginning

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats softball team is off to an 0-2 start, but they have not played a game since August 13.

GHSA

Thomas County Central football ready to execute up-tempo offense

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central opens the season against cross-town rivals Thomasville on Sept. 11.

Sports

Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

Latest News

FHSAA

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

FHSAA

Florida High AD resigns, takes new position at school

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
Tyrone McGriff announced Wednesday he is resigning as AD and will be FSUS’ new Director of Programs and Community Development.

Rattlers

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.