Florida State’s Pak garners amateur invitation to U.S. Open

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the course, they don’t come more cool, calm and collected than John Pak.

But, on one of the biggest days of his career, the scene couldn’t have been more opposite.

“I woke up pretty early and went for a run with my brother and I came back and my parents were banging on the window like, ’You got in!’ this and that and they were screaming and that was kinda how I found out,” Pak said.

The number one collegiate golfer in the world, according to the PGA Tour, will be in the field as an amateur when the U.S. Open takes Winged Foot Golf Club in New York next month.

A native of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, Pak is thrilled his first Open will take place in his own back yard.

“I played it about seven years ago,” Pak recalled. “I don’t remember it being extremely tough, but you look at some of the previous scores in the U.S. Open or PGA they’ve had and it was playing a lot harder there than a little junior tournament when I was 15-years-old. So, I’m really looking forward to it, so close to home, so I kinda feel like I’ve got a little home tournament.”

It’s a dream come true for Pak who, like many golfers, has dreamed of the day he’d play in a Tour event.

But, unlike many golfers, it’s an event few could imagine.

“It means the world to me. I’ve always been trying to get that first start on any PGA Tour event. I’ve been trying my whole life and, for my first PGA Tour start to be the U.S. Open, it’s something you really don’t think will ever happen,” he said.

A stranger than fiction truth that still feels like a fairy tale.

