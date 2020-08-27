Advertisement

FSU says person who attended party at former ATO house tests positive for COVID-19, recommends quarantine for other attendees

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says at least one person who attended a party at the former Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house this past weekend has tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging anyone who attended to enter a 14-day quarantine.

The university says even if you test negative for coronavirus, they are still recommending a 14-day quarantine until Sunday, September 6.

A full release from FSU can be seen below or by clicking here.

The gathering at the house resulted in the arrest of 11 people.

Florida State University has learned at least one individual attending an event at the former Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity houses (733 West Pensacola Street) during the weekend of Aug. 20-23 has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you visited this location during this time, you should immediately quarantine for a period of 14 days until Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The university’s medical advisory committee also recommends you be tested for COVID-19 beginning Monday, August 31. Free testing/retesting for FSU students at the Donald L. Tucker Center COVID Test Site is available by appointment and on-site registration. To register, visit the University Health Services Testing website.

Regardless of your test results, you should continue to quarantine until Sunday, Sept. 6. This is advised even if your test result is negative, as health professionals advise the virus can incubate for up to 14 days. Any student who develops symptoms or needs medical care should call University Health Services at 850-644-4567.

Florida State University strongly encourages anyone who visited or attended any events at this location to be tested and continue quarantining until Sunday, Sept. 6. For more information on quarantining, and other university resources, visit the Return to Student Life guide website.

If necessary, students should contact instructors and inform them they will not be attending any face-to-face classes for two weeks. Faculty should not require documentation of illness related to COVID-19, but if you are in need of a letter of support the Office of Case Management Services can assist you.

Florida State University is working with the Florida Department of Health on this matter, as it has throughout the pandemic. Florida State has worked diligently to establish best practices in these areas throughout the summer to assist the community and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We have deployed those practices and resources including our SAFER contact assessment team.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

‘We know we can work better’: Trojans leader says effort needs to improve in order to return to Atlanta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County enters 2020 following an impressive 2019 campaign, a season that saw them come up short against Dublin in the state title game.

GHSA

Lowndes ready to face high expectations under new leadership in 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The expectations at Lowndes High School are sky-high for the Vikings, who enter the season ranked #2 in the state, according to the MaxPreps’ region projections.

News

City electric crews providing mutual aid to Lafayette, Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee electric and utility crews have been in Lafayette, Louisiana, since Monday.

News

Leon County School parents can no longer switch students to virtual ahead of Monday’s first day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Schools parents no longer have the option to switch their children from in-person to virtual learning, as the district prepares for the start of school on Monday.

Latest News

Weather

Better rain chances coming this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
As Tropical Storm Laura moves farther inland and the wind speed drops, some of the remnants could play a partial role in the forecast for the weekend with higher rain chances.

News

‘This can’t be real’: Thomas County residents saddened, shocked after dissemination of offensive letters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
A federal investigation is now underway in Thomas County after more than a dozen people received racist, offensive letters in the mail.

News

Family members, friends and loved ones remember Oluwatoyin Salau on her 20th birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Oluwatoyin Salau’s disappearance and death this June rocked Tallahassee and the nation. On Thursday, her loved ones are remembering her and celebrating her life on what would have been her 20th birthday.

Seminoles

Florida State’s Pak garners amateur invitation to U.S. Open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
The number one collegiate golfer in the world, according to the PGA Tour, will be in the field as an amateur when the U.S. Open takes Winged Foot Golf Club in New York next month.

State

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Once again, both the Democrat and Republican presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must-win if they hope for victory in November.

News

Quincy Police asking for public’s help in identifying theft suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Quincy Police Department says they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who stole soap from a CVS on West Jefferson Street in Quincy.