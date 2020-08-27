FSU says person who attended party at former ATO house tests positive for COVID-19, recommends quarantine for other attendees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University says at least one person who attended a party at the former Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house this past weekend has tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging anyone who attended to enter a 14-day quarantine.

The university says even if you test negative for coronavirus, they are still recommending a 14-day quarantine until Sunday, September 6.

A full release from FSU can be seen below or by clicking here.

The gathering at the house resulted in the arrest of 11 people.

Florida State University has learned at least one individual attending an event at the former Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity houses (733 West Pensacola Street) during the weekend of Aug. 20-23 has tested positive for COVID-19.

If you visited this location during this time, you should immediately quarantine for a period of 14 days until Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. The university’s medical advisory committee also recommends you be tested for COVID-19 beginning Monday, August 31. Free testing/retesting for FSU students at the Donald L. Tucker Center COVID Test Site is available by appointment and on-site registration. To register, visit the University Health Services Testing website.

Regardless of your test results, you should continue to quarantine until Sunday, Sept. 6. This is advised even if your test result is negative, as health professionals advise the virus can incubate for up to 14 days. Any student who develops symptoms or needs medical care should call University Health Services at 850-644-4567.

Florida State University strongly encourages anyone who visited or attended any events at this location to be tested and continue quarantining until Sunday, Sept. 6. For more information on quarantining, and other university resources, visit the Return to Student Life guide website.

If necessary, students should contact instructors and inform them they will not be attending any face-to-face classes for two weeks. Faculty should not require documentation of illness related to COVID-19, but if you are in need of a letter of support the Office of Case Management Services can assist you.

Florida State University is working with the Florida Department of Health on this matter, as it has throughout the pandemic. Florida State has worked diligently to establish best practices in these areas throughout the summer to assist the community and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We have deployed those practices and resources including our SAFER contact assessment team.

