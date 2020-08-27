Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana

DELCAMBRE, La. (AP) — Laura roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane early Thursday, swamping a low-lying coast with ocean water that forecasters said could be 20 feet deep and unsurvivable.

Winds gusted above hurricane force to 110 mph while Laura’s northern eyewall moved onshore over Cameron Parish, the National Hurricane Center said, and forecasters said even stronger winds were possible that could rip apart buildings, level trees and toss vehicles like toys.

LIVE feed from our sister station WAFB in Lake Charles, LA.

LIVE: Our sister station in Lake Charles, La is live as Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The National Hurricane Center’s Twitter feed can be seen below:

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.