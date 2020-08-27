Advertisement

Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana

Laura making landfall as a CAT 4 storm
Laura making landfall as a CAT 4 storm(WCTV PINPOINT WEATHER CENTER)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DELCAMBRE, La. (AP) — Laura roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane early Thursday, swamping a low-lying coast with ocean water that forecasters said could be 20 feet deep and unsurvivable.

Winds gusted above hurricane force to 110 mph while Laura’s northern eyewall moved onshore over Cameron Parish, the National Hurricane Center said, and forecasters said even stronger winds were possible that could rip apart buildings, level trees and toss vehicles like toys.

