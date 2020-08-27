‘It’s a good day': Many local families pleased with task force recommendations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three weeks after its creation, the long-term care task force wrapped up on Wednesday, finalizing its recommendations on how to safely re-open long-term care facilities to visitors.

Governor Ron DeSantis has restricted visitations since mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now, after almost six months, many local caregivers and loved ones say they finally see some light at the end of a very long, dark tunnel.

“I just hung up from my mom because I call her as soon as we finish any task force meeting and I said, ‘Mom, it’s going to happen,‘” said Mary Ellen, who says she has renewed hope that soon, she won’t have to talk to her mom from a window. “When she looks at me through that window, she just has that look. When we hug like this, she’s just wanting that to be me.”

Physical touch; exactly what task force member Mary Daniel wanted to achieve for essential caregivers.

“People need to be able to hold their hand and rub their back and touch them again,” she said. “I think you will see great improvement in so many people with just the first week or two of those visits.”

Under this designation, Mary Ellen could resume helping her mom with daily life skills, like eating and providing emotional support.

All while wearing PPE equivalent to staff, the state’s surgeon general was supportive, but still expressed concern over the lack of social distancing.

“If individuals are bathing, feeding, you know, hands-on contact, that’s one thing. But if we start having people providing them emotional hands-on support, within that range, it’s the same concern that one would have with general visitation,” Dr. Scott Rivkees said.

As for general visitation, the group recommended indoor or outdoor visits, as long as the facility hasn’t had a new on-set of COVID-19 cases within 14 days.

Among the criteria: A limited number of guests, wearing a face mask and maintaining six feet of social distance.

Which means no touching. For now.

“I’ll take whatever I can get,” said Allison Leatzow, whose son, Andy, has mental and physical disabilities.

Andy lives in assisted living, so window visits have been their form of communication since March.

“He’s lonely and he wants to get out and do things,” she said.

Like other families WCTV has talked with, Leatzow understands why some facilities may fear letting loved ones in, even in a structured way.

“You gotta have that balance,” she said. “You’re trying to protect them from this virus, but then you’re dying from something else because you’re trying to protect them from the virus.”

It’s a sentiment shared by many on the task force.

“The clock is ticking for so many families about precious time with their loved ones and I am concerned that it will never be 100% safe because of either the next surge with COVID-19 or the next virus,” Mary Mayhew, Secretary of Florida AHCA, said.

Paul and Susan Rogers are feeling that time slip away as her mother’s dementia gets worse.

“These people have been alone long enough,” Susan said. “It’s time to let their loved ones be with them.”

Safe, structured and sustainable; those are the missions of the task force.

Families say those goals were achieved, as Wednesday’s outcome was an answered prayer after more than 160 days.

Again, these are just recommendations: Governor DeSantis gets the final approval, and there’s no time frame for that.

But, during a Wednesday press conference, DeSantis said visitation needs to happen sooner rather than later.

