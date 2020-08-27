Advertisement

Judge vacates stay in school reopening lawsuit

(WCAX)
By Pat Mueller and Julie Montanaro
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge has vacated the state’s automatic stay in the Florida Education Association’s lawsuit against the governor on reopening schools. Thursday’s ruling allows Florida school boards to determine when it’s safe to reopen brick and mortar schools, without the fear of losing state funding.

The court order says the state “drastically misstate[d] what the temporary injunction order did and did not do,” saying the court doesn’t have the authority to issue an order to keep schools statewide closed.

“What the order did, for the reasons stated, is required that local school districts be given authority under their individual circumstances to open or close the local schools, based on local conditions,” court documents say.

The judge ruled the emergency order requiring schools to reopen in August unconstitutional earlier this week and reiterated why in the decision to lift the stay.

“Potential irreparable injury will be suffered by hundreds of thousands of school children, many teachers, and the community at large if the temporary injunction order is stayed,” court documents say.

The order pointed out that teachers are resigning or retiring due to the risk of being exposed to coronavirus.

“The record reflects that medical determinations must be made at the local level to determine if and when it is safe to reopen a county’s brick and mortar schools,” the order says.

The state is expected to appeal this decision.

You can read the judge’s full order below or at this link:

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

News

Two killed, one injured in house fire on St. George Island

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A third person was hurt in the fire, and they were flown to the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, the press release said.

News

StarMetro offering free rides to Leon County students for the fall 2020 semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
StarMetro announced via Facebook Thursday that it will offer free rides to Leon County students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a valid student ID.

News

Trump Jr. jumps into Florida schools fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Ceballos and Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
In a Fox News opinion column about school choice, the president’s eldest son slammed “liberal” Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson for siding with Florida teachers unions that challenged a state order requiring schools to reopen five days a week by the end of August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 26, 2020.

News

Overturned flatbed truck blocks Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The scene is near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Clippys Drive.

News

Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane early Thursday