Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ill. teen charged in Kenosha shooting that killed 2, hurt 1

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Holly Beach, La.

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
Helicopter video shows extensive damage in Holly Beach, La., after Hurricane Laura made landfall.

GHSA

‘We know we can work better’: Trojans leader says effort needs to improve in order to return to Atlanta

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County enters 2020 following an impressive 2019 campaign, a season that saw them come up short against Dublin in the state title game.

GHSA

Lowndes ready to face high expectations under new leadership in 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The expectations at Lowndes High School are sky-high for the Vikings, who enter the season ranked #2 in the state, according to the MaxPreps’ region projections.

News

City electric crews providing mutual aid to Lafayette, Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee electric and utility crews have been in Lafayette, Louisiana, since Monday.

Latest News

News

Leon County School parents can no longer switch students to virtual ahead of Monday’s first day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
Leon County Schools parents no longer have the option to switch their children from in-person to virtual learning, as the district prepares for the start of school on Monday.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

FSU says person who attended party at former ATO house tests positive for COVID-19, recommends quarantine for other attendees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The university says even if you test negative for coronavirus, they are still recommending a 14-day quarantine until Sunday, Sept. 6.

Weather

Better rain chances coming this weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
As Tropical Storm Laura moves farther inland and the wind speed drops, some of the remnants could play a partial role in the forecast for the weekend with higher rain chances.