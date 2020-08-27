Advertisement

Leon County School parents can no longer switch students to virtual ahead of Monday’s first day

(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools parents no longer have the option to switch their children from in-person to virtual learning, as the district prepares for the start of school on Monday.

No more moves are being approved this week; the district is asking families to give in-person schooling a try, before pulling children out.

The district is currently split evenly, with about 50% of students in brick and mortar schools and 50% in virtual learning.

The district’s Director of Elementary Education, Sue Krual, says most parents have been comfortable giving in-person schooling a try after hearing about the safety protocols in place.

“We have our schedules set, we have our teachers assigned. We have our protocols in place, so we are looking at starting the school year on Monday with students in the choice that their parent had made for them. I am working individually with parents as best we can to accommodate them,” said Krual.

Krual says if parents have last-minute concerns, they should reach out to the principal of their school.

She also wants to remind parents, in elementary schools, 50% of students being virtual means there will only be about 10 or 12 students in each classroom.

At this week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Rocky Hanna said about 2,000 children have not been designated in-person or virtual, because their parents have not yet made a decision. Krual says she’s working with as many as possible.

