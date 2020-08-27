Lowndes ready to face high expectations under new leadership in 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The expectations at Lowndes High School are sky-high for the Vikings, who enter the season ranked #2 in the state, according to the MaxPreps’ region projections.

A lot of that hype is thanks in part to the return of junior dual-threat quarterback, Jacurri Brown, who is considered the best dual-threat signal-caller in the 2022 class by ESPN.

First-year head coach Jamey DuBose has a new offensive line to protect Brown, but overall, he is confident in his team.

“It’s been a long time having preseason camp,” DuBose said. “We haven’t had one this long in a real long time. I know kids, coaches and just everybody is ready to move on and play another team. We know that times are different and we have to do different things. Everyone has handled it in a positive manner and understanding that we are day-by-day.”

Lowndes will start the season at Archer on Saturday, September 5.

