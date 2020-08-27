Overturned flatbed truck blocks Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of an overturned flatbed truck in Tallahassee. The scene is near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Clippys Drive.

Crews are asking anyone who normally travels through this area to use either Orchard Pond to Meridian Road or over to North Monroe to come into Tallahassee.

Tallahassee’s online police map (TOPS) says there were no injuries.

Crews are on scene of an overturned flatbed with Old Bainbridge @ Clippys completely blocked. Use Orchard Pond/Meridian Rd or N Monroe to come into town pic.twitter.com/Hni3JxWca9 — Tallahassee Fire Dept (@cotfire) August 27, 2020

