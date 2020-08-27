Advertisement

Overturned flatbed truck blocks Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee

Overturned flatbed on Old Bainbridge Rd.
Overturned flatbed on Old Bainbridge Rd.(Tallahassee Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of an overturned flatbed truck in Tallahassee. The scene is near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Clippys Drive.

Crews are asking anyone who normally travels through this area to use either Orchard Pond to Meridian Road or over to North Monroe to come into Tallahassee.

Tallahassee’s online police map (TOPS) says there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we learn more information.

