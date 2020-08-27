Advertisement

Pan Roasted Fish with Orange-Fennel Orzo Salad

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School prepared this dish on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 large oranges, for zest/juice
  • 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup dry orzo pasta
  • 3 tablespoons berry vinaigrette
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups spring mix salad blend
  • 3 tablespoons slivered almonds
  • 3 tablespoons ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 fish fillets (salmon, tuna, or swordfish; 1 1/2 lb)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

METHOD

Prep

Zest orange peel (1 teaspoon). Peel oranges and cut into segments; squeeze membranes (or other orange) for juice (1/2 cup). Cut fennel in half lengthwise; slice fennel, white part only (2 cups).

1. Boil water for pasta. Cook pasta following package instructions. Refrigerate to cool.

2. Combine all ingredients (except spring mix and almonds) in salad bowl.

3. Add spring mix and toss to coat evenly; top with almonds and serve.

4. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2-3 minutes. Combine coriander, salt, and pepper; then coat both sides of fish (wash hands).

5. Place oil in pan, then add fish; cook 3-4 minutes on each side or until 145°F (and opaque and separates easily.)

