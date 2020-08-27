Advertisement

Presidential campaigns spending big to win Florida

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden
By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Once again, both the Democrat and Republican presidential campaigns have Florida in their crosshairs and consider the state a must-win if they hope for victory in November.

Both campaigns are spending big in the state and doing what they can to put Florida in the spotlight.

As a swing state holding 29 electoral votes, it’s no surprise both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have their sights set on Florida.

President Trump beat Hillary Clinton by more than 110,000 votes in 2016.

When Barack Obama beat Mitt Romney in 2012, he won the state by 74,000 votes, down from his 236,000 vote advantage over John McCain in 2008.

During night two of the Republican National Convention, current and former Florida leaders were front and center.

“Together let’s ensure four more years for President Donald J. Trump,” said Florida’s Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez.

Biden’s team has set aside $39 million for T.V. spots in the sunshine state.

“We are taking no voter for granted, from Pensacola to Miami,” said Biden for President Florida press secretary Kevin Munoz.

At $60 million, Trump’s team has set aside even more, but Co-Chair of the National Republican Party, Thomas Hicks Jr., told us television isn’t the only strategy.

“In 2016 you saw the best digital campaign in history. Now you’re going to combine that with the strongest ground game in history,” said Hicks.

Between the two camps, $137 million has already been spent in Florida, breaking $133 million spent in 2016.

When it comes to the message the campaigns are sending, Biden’s team said it wants Floridians to know his plan for combating the pandemic.

“A national testing program that ensures that everyone can have testing and we can go back to things in a way that’s safe,” said Munoz.

Team Trump is leaning on support for the military, law and order and the economy.

“The President built the biggest economy we’ve ever seen and he’s the right man to rebuild it,” said Hicks.

And one thing the Trump campaign has this election cycle compared to 2016 is a record.

It’s a record that will be interpreted by both campaigns to their advantage.

