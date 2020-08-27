Quincy Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who stole soap from a CVS on West Jefferson Street in Quincy.
QPD say on Wednesday, a black male wearing a navy blue hoodie, black shorts, white socks and black shoes walked into the store, went to the soap section and stole soap from the store.
Officials did not provide a photo of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward to up to $3,000.00.
