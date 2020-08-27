Advertisement

Quincy Police asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspect

(AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says they are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who stole soap from a CVS on West Jefferson Street in Quincy.

QPD say on Wednesday, a black male wearing a navy blue hoodie, black shorts, white socks and black shoes walked into the store, went to the soap section and stole soap from the store.

Officials did not provide a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward to up to $3,000.00.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

News

Two killed, one injured in house fire on St. George Island

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
A third person was hurt in the fire, and they were flown to the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, the press release said.

News

Judge vacates stay in school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller and Julie Montanaro
Thursday’s ruling allows Florida school boards to determine when it’s safe to reopen brick and mortar schools, without the fear of losing state funding.

News

FDOC employee arrested for sexual misconduct

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A Florida Department of Corrections employee was arrested for sexual misconduct.

Latest News

News

StarMetro offering free rides to Leon County students for the fall 2020 semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
StarMetro announced via Facebook Thursday that it will offer free rides to Leon County students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a valid student ID.

News

Trump Jr. jumps into Florida schools fight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Ceballos and Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
In a Fox News opinion column about school choice, the president’s eldest son slammed “liberal” Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson for siding with Florida teachers unions that challenged a state order requiring schools to reopen five days a week by the end of August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 27, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 26, 2020.