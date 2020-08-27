Advertisement

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Florida A&M kicker Chris Faddoul (43) punts the ball during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Florida A&M kicker Chris Faddoul (43) punts the ball during an NCAA football game against Central Florida on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

Four players earned First Team honors: wide receiver Xavier Smith, offensive lineman Keenan Forbes, defensive back Markquese Bell and punter Chris Faddoul.

Wide receiver David Manigo and center Bryan Crawford earned Second Team honors.

North Carolina A&T swept the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year honors, with Aggie running back Jah-Maine Martin taking home Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and NC A&T linebacker Kyin Howard being named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The Aggies also led the conference with 12 total players landing on the two teams, along with nine players being included in the First Team.

For more on FAMU’s preseason honors, click here.

For the full MEAC preseason All-MEAC teams, click here.

The conference will not hold a fall season, but have released tentative plans for a spring season. No schedule for the spring season has been unveiled.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Bainbridge softball gets unexpected break ahead of region play beginning

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats softball team is off to an 0-2 start, but they have not played a game since August 13.

GHSA

Thomas County Central football ready to execute up-tempo offense

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central opens the season against cross-town rivals Thomasville on Sept. 11.

Sports

Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

FHSAA

‘This is a big class for us': Aucilla to look towards veteran leadership on sideline, between hashmarks in 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
2020 marks a decade of Colby Roberts at Aucilla Christian Academy. But, this season, the veteran presence will extend far beyond the sideline.

Latest News

FHSAA

Florida High AD resigns, takes new position at school

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT
|
By Pat Mueller
Tyrone McGriff announced Wednesday he is resigning as AD and will be FSUS’ new Director of Programs and Community Development.

Rattlers

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

GHSA

Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.