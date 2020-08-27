Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

Four players earned First Team honors: wide receiver Xavier Smith, offensive lineman Keenan Forbes, defensive back Markquese Bell and punter Chris Faddoul.

Wide receiver David Manigo and center Bryan Crawford earned Second Team honors.

North Carolina A&T swept the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year honors, with Aggie running back Jah-Maine Martin taking home Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and NC A&T linebacker Kyin Howard being named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

The Aggies also led the conference with 12 total players landing on the two teams, along with nine players being included in the First Team.

For more on FAMU’s preseason honors, click here.

For the full MEAC preseason All-MEAC teams, click here.

The conference will not hold a fall season, but have released tentative plans for a spring season. No schedule for the spring season has been unveiled.

