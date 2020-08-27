Advertisement

Social media page aimed to keep FSU students accountable as campus life resumes

Candid videos sent in by anonymous sources; that’s how a new Instagram page aims to hold students at Florida State accountable.
Candid videos sent in by anonymous sources; that’s how a new Instagram page aims to hold students at Florida State accountable.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The first week of classes at Florida State University has already landed some students in hot water.

Over the weekend, 11 people were arrested in connection to a house party at a recently-banned fraternity on campus.

That incident prompted admonishment from FSU President John Thrasher, and a strong reaction from fellow students.

Amidst all of this has sprouted a new, modern way that some are hoping will hold students accountable in the age of COVID-19.

The latest effort is an Instagram page, and it’s gaining a lot of attention. Some might call it social shaming, but the creators say they want to create a sense of collective responsibility.

Candid videos sent in by anonymous sources; that’s how a new Instagram page aims to hold students at Florida State accountable.

“The people who are coming back and partying and disregarding all of this, they have the potential to kill people and ruin people’s life,” said one of the creators of the Mask Up FSU Instagram page, who did not want to be identified.

The anonymous creators describe themselves as “very” active members of the FSU community, saying they got the idea while driving around campus and noticing a lot of students weren’t abiding by social distancing guidelines.

“Not our intention to spread hate or bullying or any type of fears online. But, we do need to bring awareness that there are harsher consequences to going out and partying.”

The first page gained 4,000 followers in just three days before it was suspended for unknown reasons. The new one now has more than 1,000 in roughly 24 hours.

It’s, perhaps, a welcome tool as many students unaffiliated with the page say they’re frustrated by recent actions.

“They shouldn’t be doing that, but they are, and I can’t do anything about it,” said Nicole Rodriguez, a sophomore at FSU.

“I was more just kind of annoyed that other students would put themselves before anyone else,” added FSU freshman Emma Cagwin.

The page is also aiming to change irresponsible actions.

“Through this account, we are able to work with the administration and work with a lot of our peers our age and be able to use social media as a method of activism.”

The creators say they’re using it as a proactive platform to share information from university administrators and, in the future, helpful tools to combat the virus.

The creators say they have received a number of threats from some students who feel targeted by the posts. However, they say their goal is to keep the public safe.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GHSA

Bainbridge softball receives unexpected break during season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Bainbridge Bearcats softball team is off to an 0-2 start, but they have not played a game since August 13.

News

Gadsden County Commission Chairman reacts to judge’s ruling that upholds mask mandate

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Monday, a judge ruled in favor of Gadsden County after a lawsuit was filed to repeal the county-wide mask mandate.

GHSA

Thomas County Central football ready to execute up-tempo offense

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Thomas County Central opens the season against cross-town rivals Thomasville on Sept. 11.

News

‘It’s a good day': Many local families pleased with task force recommendations

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Abby Walton
Three weeks after its creation, the long-term care task force wrapped up on Wednesday, finalizing its recommendations on how to safely re-open long-term care facilities to visitors.

Latest News

News

‘Everything was just happening so fast': First responder drowns, what needs to change?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Tragedy struck on St. George Island on Tuesday.

News

Dangerous rip currents expected as Hurricane Laura spins through the Gulf

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Even if you’re at the beach and things look sunny and calm, there are hidden dangers beneath the surface.

News

Thomas County deputies investigating racist letters sent to residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is calling in the FBI to investigate racist letters that are showing up in people’s mailboxes.

Forecast

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday, August 26.

News

New classrooms unveiled at Rickards High School

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students at James S. Rickards High School are starting a new school year with a new building of classrooms.

News

FSU students react to large parties off campus

Updated: 5 hours ago
As universities across the country run into issues of students partying, Florida State University is facing one of its own.