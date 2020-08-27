StarMetro offering free rides to Leon County students for the fall 2020 semester

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - StarMetro announced via Facebook Thursday that it will offer free rides to Leon County students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a valid student ID.

For the fall 2020 semester, StarMetro is offering free rides to students in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in... Posted by StarMetro on Thursday, August 27, 2020

The student must have a valid 2021 ID from their respective school. Students using remote learning who want to take advantage of the deal need to contact Leon County Schools to for an ID.

Students must however adhere to StarMetro’s code of conduct and COVID-19 policies while using the bu system. In order to view these guidelines, StarMetro asks that you visit their website at Talgov.com/StarMetro.

