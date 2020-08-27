‘This can’t be real’: Thomas County residents saddened, shock after dissemination of offensive letters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A federal investigation is now underway in Thomas County after more than a dozen people received racist, offensive letters in the mail.

The letters were first reported to the Thoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

In just two days, the sheriff’s office has received more than a dozen of these letters, all delivered to residents in the Timber Ridge Subdivision.

Now, many of those families say they’re scared and in disbelief.

“I just can’t believe this. This can’t be real,” said Danielle Hutto, who was the first to receive and report the letter.

A return label read “White Lives Matter,” and inside was highly offensive and racist language.

“I was like, what kind of mess is this. I immediately, I kind of felt just blown away,” Hutto said. “I never thought that this would happen to me, happen here in Thomasville.”

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office has called in the FBI to investigate.

“Okay, what do we need to do, we decided we needed to bring in the FBI to help us out with this, we don’t know what we’re dealing with here,” TCSO Captian Steven Jones said. “We’re not sure what we’re working with.”

A return name and address is included on the envelope. The sheriff’s office says they’re still working out if that’s a real person or if it’s the person who is responsible.

Now, Timber Ridge neighbors are hoping to raise awareness and bring change so nothing like this happens again.

“We just got to pull together,” Hutto said. “We got to stop this together.”

Thomas County deputies are asking anyone who receives one of the letters to not open it and to contact the sheriff’s office so they can come pick it up.

The Thomasville branch of the NAACP says they’re working with those who receive the letter and are asking anyone who does to contact them.

