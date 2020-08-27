Thomas County Central football ready to execute up-tempo offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Central football team will open their season a week after the state of Georgia allows for the first week of games, on September 11, because they were unable to secure an opponent for Sept. 4.

Head coach Ashley Henderson says with CDC protocols in place, teams will have to be more reliant on depth this year, which is something they were trying to develop regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic because they will be using an up-tempo offense this year.

“We’ve been doing it,” D.J. Walden said, “But we’ve been preparing to do it even more intense. We did a lot of speed work and conditioning and drills to get us prepared for what we are trying to do.”

Thomas County Central opens the season against cross-town rivals Thomasville on Sept. 11.

