Thomas County deputies investigating racist letters sent to residents
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is calling in the FBI to investigate racist letters that are showing up in people’s mailboxes.
In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, TCSO says multiple people in the Timber Ridge Drive area have received the letters.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who receives the letter not to open it, so they can preserve it and process it for evidence.
