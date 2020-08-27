Thomas County deputies investigating racist letters sent to residents

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is calling in the FBI to investigate racist letters that are showing up in people’s mailboxes.

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, TCSO says multiple people in the Timber Ridge Drive area have received the letters.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook on Wednesday to tell the community that they are aware of the racist letters circulating in the area. (WCTV)

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who receives the letter not to open it, so they can preserve it and process it for evidence.

