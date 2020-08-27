Advertisement

Two killed, one injured in house fire on St. George Island

Fire Generic
Fire Generic(WIBW)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a house fire on St. George Island early Thursday morning. A third person was hurt in the fire, and they were flown to the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, the press release said.

FCSO says the home was completely destroyed.

The fire is still under investigation, Sheriff A.J. Smith says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

Six Rattlers named to Preseason All-MEAC teams

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Six Florida A&M football players have garnered Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors by the conference in the Rattlers’ final season as part of the league.

News

Judge vacates stay in school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller and Julie Montanaro
Thursday’s ruling allows Florida school boards to determine when it’s safe to reopen brick and mortar schools, without the fear of losing state funding.

News

StarMetro offering free rides to Leon County students for the fall 2020 semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
StarMetro announced via Facebook Thursday that it will offer free rides to Leon County students in kindergarten through 12th grade with a valid student ID.

News

Trump Jr. jumps into Florida schools fight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Ceballos and Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
In a Fox News opinion column about school choice, the president’s eldest son slammed “liberal” Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson for siding with Florida teachers unions that challenged a state order requiring schools to reopen five days a week by the end of August amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
What’s Brewing? August 27, 2020

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 27, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 26, 2020.

News

Overturned flatbed truck blocks Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The scene is near the intersection of Old Bainbridge Road and Clippys Drive.

News

Hurricane Laura making landfall in Louisiana

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane early Thursday