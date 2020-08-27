Two killed, one injured in house fire on St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in a house fire on St. George Island early Thursday morning. A third person was hurt in the fire, and they were flown to the Shands Burn Center in Gainesville, the press release said.

FCSO says the home was completely destroyed.

The fire is still under investigation, Sheriff A.J. Smith says.

