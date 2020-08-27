Advertisement

‘We know we can work better’: Trojans leader says effort needs to improve in order to return to Atlanta

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Brooks County enters 2020 following an impressive 2019 campaign, a season that saw them come up short against Dublin in the state title game.

The Trojans return many of their key playmakers from a year ago, including quarterback Ni’Tavion Burrus and running back Omari Arnold, who rushed for nearly 1,700 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball is Jayshawn Baker who says he wants to see the team work harder in practice.

“I’m not happy with our motor,” Baker said. “Our drive to work hard, we know we can work better. We know we can do good, but some people just get in there heads and start doing certain stuff they aren’t supposed to be doing.”

Burrus said he has the picture of Dublin’s state championship ring has background on his phone for motivation.

Brooks County opens the season against Thomasville on September 4.

