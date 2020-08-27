Winner declared for Big Hyundai Giveaway

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 30, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- We've got a winner! Margaret Davis of Thomasville, Georgia is the grand prize winner in our 2018 Big Hyundai Giveaway!

Davis competed against 19 other contest finalists Saturday morning at the Werner Hyundai dealership for the chance to win a brand new 2018 Hyundai Sonata. Davis was the lucky contestant whose key started the car.

Not only did she walk away with the keys to a new car, but a handful of other prizes, all thanks to Werner Hyundai in Tallahassee and WCTV Eyewitness News.