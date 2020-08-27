Advertisement

Woman killed in Columbia County accident

Published: Dec. 16, 2016 at 1:07 PM EST
December 16, 2016

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 58-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County.

Florida Highway Patrol says Ellen Weinberg, of Lake City, was walking in the westbound lane of County Road 252 when she was struck by a vehicle near SW Vellee Court.

According to FHP, the 36-year-old driver was passing another vehicle at the time. Weinberg was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

