Woman killed in Columbia County accident
Published: Dec. 16, 2016 at 1:07 PM EST
By: WCTV Eyewitness News
December 16, 2016
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 58-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County.
Florida Highway Patrol says Ellen Weinberg, of Lake City, was walking in the westbound lane of County Road 252 when she was struck by a vehicle near SW Vellee Court.
According to FHP, the 36-year-old driver was passing another vehicle at the time. Weinberg was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details are available at this time.