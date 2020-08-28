Advertisement

Colquitt County cancels first two football games after players enter quarantine for potential COVID-19 exposure

Colquitt County Packers
Colquitt County Packers(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Packers football team has announced they have canceled their first two games of the 2020 season after “a number” of Packer players have entered a 14-day quarantine following potential exposure of COVID-19.

In a letter from Colquitt County High School Principal Jamie Dixon, he says a majority of the players affected are on the offensive and defensive line, and have been ordered to enter a quarantine by the Department of Health in Albany.

The players will also be required to undergo a GHSA-mandated five-day acclimation period once the players are finished with their quarantine.

Dixon says, due to the 14-day quarantine and the acclimation period, the players will be unable to prepare for the September 4 game against Marietta and their September 11 matchup against Brookwood.

Both games were away games.

Dixon says the school is reaching out to teams in regards to potentially starting their season on September 18.

The full letter from Dixon can be read below.

Packer Nation, trying to keep everyone informed as updates come in. Let's keep these Players, Coaches and Families in our prayers. At the end of the day, we're all one team! Packer Proud, Go Pack Go!

Posted by Colquitt County Packer Nation on Thursday, August 27, 2020

