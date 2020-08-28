Advertisement

Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215 years between them

The two retired teachers live in Quito
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Julio Mora slipped away from his parents to secretly marry Waldramina Quinteros one February day. Both families disapproved.

Seventy-nine years later, they’re still together — he at 110 years of age, and she at 104, both lucid and both in good health, though relatives say they’re a little depressed because they miss their big family get-togethers due to the pandemic.

There are longer marriages, but at the moment no other between people so old, according to Guinness World Records — just short of a combined 215 years.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros on October 16, 1915. They wed on February 7, 1941, in the first church built by the Spanish in Quito: La Iglesia de El Belen.

The two retired teachers live in Ecuador’s capital of Quito, where in mid-August they received the Guinness certification.

Their daughter Cecilia says they’re both lucid and active, although they no longer have the agility they had before. But “for a month they have been different, more downcast because they miss large family gatherings.”

And they can gather quite a crowd: four surviving children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

“Since March, we have not had any of that,” Cecilia said. “My parents need family contact “.

She said her father enjoys watching television and drinking milk and that her mother, who enjoys desserts, likes to read the newspaper every morning.

Previously listed as the oldest were an Austin, Texas, couple, Charlotte Henderson and John Henderson who have a combined age of 212 years and 52 days.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police investigating shooting on Joe Louis Street

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street.

News

Tallahassee Police asking for help in finding man missing since May

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 66-year-old Richard Alan Parks, who was last seen on May 25.

News

Innovatice Community Engagement Foundation holds annual Backpack Bash

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Chloe Harden
The Innovative Community Engagement Foundation hosted its fifth-annual Back to School Backpack Bash on Friday.

Seminoles

‘They have an influence’: Seminoles continuing to talk about social injustice following Wisconsin shooting

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Following Friday’s practice, questions began to turn to the recent protests around the killing of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Latest News

GHSA

Thomas County Central’s Kirkendoll is mastering the art of switch hitting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
In the modern high school softball game, the switcher hitter seems to be a thing of the past.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin; Jacob Blake no longer in restraints

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

News

Leon County Schools place new safety measures for students riding buses

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
All students, bus drivers and bus assistants will be required to wear masks while on the bus.

News

GBI investigating death of Quitman 17-year-old

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WALB News 10
Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, died from injuries after the agency said it appeared he was shot while sleeping.

News

Dr. Christie Alexander Answers Your COVID-19 Questions: August 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Dr. Christie Alexander joined Ben and Katie Kaplan on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. to answer your COVID-19 questions.

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.