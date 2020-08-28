Gadsdne County Commissioners meet to discuss future of football season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Commissioners met Friday and debated the future of football.

Deliberation over the topic lasted almost an hour as representatives from Gadsden County High School and Robert F. Munroe pleaded their case for football to bep laid this fall.

The commissioners, however, were torn on the decision, with some believe it’s not imperative to play while others saying the students deserve something to look forward to.

“Because we’re making them go back to school, we’re making them wear masks. So, a football game should, in all its intentions I know, will help their inner spirits,” said Commissioner Sherrie Taylor

“Football is not an emergency,” added Commissioner Brenda Holt. “This is a pandemic. Our jobs are health, safety and welfare.”

The county commission decided to table the decision until they have insight from the Department of Health on September 1.

Gadsden County is scheduled to open their season on September 18 at Marianna.

Munroe is slated to open the year on September 4 against St. Johns Country Day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.