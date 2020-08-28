GBI investigating death of Quitman 17-year-old

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - The death of a 17-year-old that died from a shooting at a Quitman apartment complex is under investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, died from injuries after the agency said it appeared he was shot while sleeping.

Please join us as We pray for the Friends and Family of Cenquaz Perry. #WeAreBrooksCounty Posted by Brooks Touchdown Club on Friday, August 28, 2020

On Friday, shortly before 2 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to investigate a shooting at Barwick Road Apartment Complex.

When agents responded, their preliminary investigation found that gunshots were intentionally fired through an outside wall into the apartment.

The GBI said multiple casings were found outside the apartment. A crime scene specialist also found that bullets hit the outside and went through the apartment’s interior walls, according to the GBI.

Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from injuries from the shooting. The body will be sent for an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab.

“Agents and Quitman police have been conducting interviews from witnesses attempting to identify anyone responsible,” the agency said in a release. “Many people are cooperating and have come forward to assist law enforcement with this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to the call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090, the Quitman Police Department at (229) 263-7556 or Brooks County 911. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

