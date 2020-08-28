Innovative Community Engagement Foundation holds annual Backpack Bash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Innovative Community Engagement Foundation hosted its fifth-annual Back to School Backpack Bash on Friday.

The group partnered with Second Harvest of the Big Bend and added a mobile food pantry this year.

The goal; to give students the tools they need to have a great start to the school year.

The ICE Foundation is continuing to help students by opening a reading portal and asking people in the community to film themselves reading. That way, students can always have a friendly face sharing a story with them.

